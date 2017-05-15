'Click It or Ticket' campaign underway in GA

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's (GOHS) 'Click It or Ticket' campaign kicked off on Monday. (Source: WALB)

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's (GOHS) 'Click It or Ticket' campaign kicked off on Monday.

State troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be increasing enforcement to focus on seat belt violations.

There were 1007 people killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Georgia last year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 50 percent of those who died in passenger vehicle crashes in Georgia during 2015 were not buckled up.

GOHS Director Harris Blackwood said the seatbelt is designed to be your primary restraint system.

"You need to make sure that every person in the car, including children under the age of 8, need to be in a proper child passenger safety seat and that's every time you get in the car," explained Blackwood.

Albany police say they are joining in the state wide effort, the annual click it or ticket campaign, to save lives.

"Take that split second. Put the seat belt on. Put the children in child restraints. If you do have a bad crash or severe enough, very good chance you will come out of it with only minor injuries," said Lt. William Dowdell with the Albany Police Department.

This year, law enforcement agencies in other states will also work with each other to conduct simultaneous patrols, which starts next week on Monday, May 22.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10