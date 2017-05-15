Man keeps daylillies growing in Cook County

There are more than 20,00 daylillies in his own garden. (Source: WALB)

Adel is Georgia's official City of Daylillies, and some Cook County residents help the city live up to its title.

Wayne Taunton began planting daylillies in 1990.

He said there are endless possibilities for the kinds of daylillies a person can create.

There are more than 20,00 daylillies in his own garden.

Taunton said there are few things better than walking through a garden of the flowers.

"30 minutes of this out here in the morning, looking at this, and working with it, will clear all the garbage out of your mind," said Taunton, "That's all it takes and that garbage is gone."

Taunton's daylillies will be at the daylily show Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10