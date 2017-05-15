11th Annual Daylily Festival set to kick off

Thousands of folks are expected to come through Adel for the 11th annual Daylily festival. (Source: WALB)

There will be food, arts and craft vendors, and of course daylillies on display for folks to buy.

The festival begins Friday night with a "Daylily Street Stomp" downtown, where folks can enjoy a live DJ.

It will continue on Saturday with the festival and show.

Folks said it's a good way to get people visiting the community.

"The beauty that we have here in Adel-Cook County are the daylillies, as well as just a really wonderful hometown feel to our community," said Jerry Connell, president of the Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce, "So we just want to invite everybody to come share the fun and excitement of our festival!"

The Daylily show and sale, where you can check out the flowers, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Cook County Historical Society.

