Adel native sings tribute for fallen South Georgia soldier

When he heard about Lt. Lee's passing, Jordan Rowe, 20, decided to write a song about it. (Source: WALB)

One Adel native wrote an amazing tribute to 1st Lt. Weston Lee.

Lt. Lee died in Iraq last month.

After posting the video to Facebook Rowe's song now has more than 180,000 views.

"It takes a sacrifice that many have made," Rowe sings.

Rowe said friends who knew Lt. Lee immediately responded to the song he wrote.

"They told me it was really powerful and it really helped them to cope with the circumstances," explained Rowe.

However, you will never hear Lt. Lee's name mentioned in the song but there's a reason for that.

"He was definitely the motivation for the song," said Rowe, "I didn't want to call him by name in the song because I felt like that would limit the song from reaching other families that have gone through and will go through the same thing."

Rowe said he didn't know Lt. Lee personally, but had a lot of friends who knew him.

He said he hoped Lt. Lee's family would hear the song.

"I just wanted to try to get it back to his family and friends so that it might touch them," Rowe explained.

He also hopes it reminds every citizen to remember those who have and are fighting for our country.

"I just hope it makes them appreciate what so many men and women have done to give us our freedom," urged Rowe, "I think we should be thankful each and everyday for those sacrifices they have made. Just be thankful that we have our loved ones here and not everyone does."

According to Rowe, just singing the powerful lyrics gives him a feeling unlike any other.

"When I perform it, I just feel like it was so much bigger than me," said Rowe, "It's really humbling to sing it."

It took Rowe about 2 hours to write the song.

