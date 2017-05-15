Albany car dealership warns about scam - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany car dealership warns about scam

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Callers say someone told them they would get a new Mercedes if they paid $199. (Source: WALB) Callers say someone told them they would get a new Mercedes if they paid $199. (Source: WALB)
Albany Motor Cars is warning clients about a scam. (Source: WALB) Albany Motor Cars is warning clients about a scam. (Source: WALB)
Chris Duncan (Source: WALB) Chris Duncan (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You've heard it time and time again.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. 

One Albany business wants folks to keep that in mind, all in an effort to prevent victims from falling for scams. 

Employees at Albany Motorcars said they've gotten a few calls recently from folks asking about winning a new car. 

General Manager Chris Duncan said the scammers tell folks to send $199 to a P.O. box address.

The scammers said Albany Motorcars would then deliver a new Mercedes to you as part of a sweepstakes. 

"If someone reaches out to them to send money, please contact us and contact the authorities," said General Manager Chris Duncan. "That is a scam and we do not everyone to get taken advantage of.  We definitely don't want our good name drug through the mud on this scam."

Duncan said clients should only pay in person or on the company's website. 

He said Albany Motorcars is not running any giveaways or sweepstakes at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

