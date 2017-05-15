APD investigates pawn shop burglary

Police said C&P Pawn was broken into Friday. (Source: WALB)

Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany.

Police said someone broke through the front door of C&P Pawn Shop on South Slappey Boulevard.

It happened on Friday.

Police said approximately 100 video games and a flat screen TV were stolen.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

