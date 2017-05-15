APD investigates pawn shop burglary - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD investigates pawn shop burglary

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
APD are investigating a business burglary. (Source: WALB) APD are investigating a business burglary. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany. 

Police said someone broke through the front door of C&P Pawn Shop on South Slappey Boulevard. 

It happened on Friday. 

Police said approximately 100 video games and a flat screen TV were stolen. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. 

