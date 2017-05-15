GHSA/GISA baseball Final Four schedules

As the high school baseball season winds down, the state baseball playoffs have reach the semifinals in the GHSA and GISA Tournaments.

There is also a "Final Four" among south Georgia teams.

Lee County, Schley County, Deerfield-Windsor, and Terrell Academy are the only team still playing in our area. All four will look to clinch spots in state title series later this week.

GHSA SCHEDULE:

Johns Creek at Lee Co. (Class AAAAAA)

Game 1: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Telfair Co. at Schley Co. (Class A-Public)

Game 1: Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

GISA SCHEDULE:

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Deerfield-Windsor (Class AAA)

Game 1: Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday TBA

Terrell Academy at Windsor (Class AA)

Game 1: Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 3:00 p.m.