ASU aims towards internationalizing curriculum

Less than one percent of all Albany State University students study abroad each year. That's why leaders want to make sure every student who graduates has a grasp on the global community.

On Monday, the global programs department held a conference for faculty members.

Department leaders taught others how to add global affairs to their course curriculum.

If a professor is teaching about diabetes, they can teach students about how people are affected by diabetes all over the world.

The director of global programming, Dr. Nneka Osakwe, said students who don't get the chance to study abroad need to be able to learn about what is happening internationally.

"Students need to be graduating knowing more about the world. Because graduating as a global citizen is imperative in any 21st century education," said Osakwe.

Dozens of faculty members attended Monday's conference.

The global programs director hopes to see all of the courses at the university internationalized in some way.

