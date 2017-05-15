ASU aims towards internationalizing curriculum - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU aims towards internationalizing curriculum

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
Dozens of faculty members attended a conference to help them intertwine global studies into their curriculum. (Source: WALB) Dozens of faculty members attended a conference to help them intertwine global studies into their curriculum. (Source: WALB)
Professors showed examples of how they are actively teaching students about global impacts in their courses. (Source: WALB) Professors showed examples of how they are actively teaching students about global impacts in their courses. (Source: WALB)
Dr. Nneka Osakwe is the director of global programs at the university. (Source: WALB) Dr. Nneka Osakwe is the director of global programs at the university. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Less than one percent of all  Albany State University students study abroad each year.  That's why leaders want to make sure every student who graduates has a grasp on the global community. 

On Monday, the global programs department held a conference for faculty members. 

Department leaders taught others how to add global affairs to their course curriculum. 

If a professor is teaching about diabetes, they can teach students about how people are affected by diabetes all over the world. 

The director of global programming, Dr. Nneka Osakwe, said students who don't get the chance to study abroad need to be able to learn about what is happening internationally. 

"Students need to be graduating knowing more about the world. Because graduating as a global citizen is imperative in any 21st century education," said Osakwe.

Dozens of faculty members attended Monday's conference.

The global programs director hopes to see all of the courses at the university internationalized in some way.   

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU aims towards internationalizing curriculum

    ASU aims towards internationalizing curriculum

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:53:22 GMT
    Dozens of faculty members attended a conference to help them intertwine global studies into their curriculum. (Source: WALB)Dozens of faculty members attended a conference to help them intertwine global studies into their curriculum. (Source: WALB)

    Folks at Albany State University want to make sure every student who graduates has grasp on the global community. 

    More >>

    Folks at Albany State University want to make sure every student who graduates has grasp on the global community. 

    More >>

  • Albany car dealership warns about scam

    Albany car dealership warns about scam

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:54:50 GMT

    You've heard it time and time again. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.  One Albany business wants folks to keep that in mind, all in an effort to prevent victims from falling for scams.  

    More >>

    You've heard it time and time again. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.  One Albany business wants folks to keep that in mind, all in an effort to prevent victims from falling for scams.  

    More >>

  • APD investigate pawn shop burglary

    APD investigate pawn shop burglary

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:47:45 GMT

    Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany.  

    More >>

    Damage from a business burglary is still visible at a pawn shop in Albany.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly