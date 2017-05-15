ATC signs agreement with Columbus State University

Students can get a number of different bachelor's degrees. (Source: WALB)

Dr. Chris Markwood is the president of Columbus State University. (Source: WALB)

The president's from both universities signed an articulation agreement on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Folks at Albany Technical College want to make sure their students have options to continue their academic experiences beyond the technical college level.

On Monday, ATC President Dr. Anthony signed an articulation agreement with Columbus State University.

With a few final signatures, Albany Technical College and Columbus State University signed a unique partnership.

"I think this will create opportunities for year's to come," said Columbus State President Dr. Chris Markwood.

Students at Albany Technical College will now be able to make a smooth transition from getting an associate's degree at the technical college to getting a bachelor's degree at Columbus State.

"To have this partnership to benefit students is what we are about," said Markwood.

Rising junior at Columbus State, Teraycia Lovett, sparked the two schools to sign the agreement.

"Anyone can do it. It's not that hard," explained Lovett.

Lovett graduated from Dougherty High School last year. She was able to get an associate's degree from Albany Tech simultaneously through dual enrollment. Then she applied separately to Columbus State and was able to get credits transferred over.

"We wanted to give other students a clearer path to the direction she took and what she accomplished," said Parker.

Under the new agreement, if a student has good academic standing at Albany Technical College they can seamlessly move on to get a bachelor's degree in accounting, criminal justice and early childhood education at Columbus State.

"It's an excellent opportunity," said Parker.

Columbus State University isn't the only school Albany Tech has an agreement with. Parker said the college is working with multiple universities to give students options.

"High school students especially need to consider as many opportunities as they can. Some schools are better than others for different students with different needs," said Parker.

Albany Technical College also has a partnership with Albany State University, East Georgia State College, Fort Valley State University, Georgia Military College, Mercer University, Middle of Tennessee State University, Savannah State University and Valdosta State University.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10