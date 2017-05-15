Lee Co. murder victim, suspect named

Lee County Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting Sunday evening, in the 600 block of Murphy Road, just after 4:00PM.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they learned that Matthew Roy Hopson had apparently fatality shot his biological father, Keith Hopson, with a hand gun.

Hopson, 26, was taken into custody immediately without incident.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident. At this time they are still investigating this incident to find out a possible motive.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, please call the Lee County Sheriff.

