Colquitt court sets Peacock murder arraignment

Jeffery Peacock, who has been in the Colquitt County Jail since May of 2016, accused of killing his five friends, will be arraigned at 2:00 this Friday.

WALB is making a request with the court to be present in the court room.

District Attorney Brad Shealy is seeking the death penalty in the case against Jeffrey Peacock.

"This tragic case clearly meets the statutory requirements for imposition of the death penalty as set forth in the Georgia code. I will be assisting Senior Assistant District Attorney Jim Prine of our Thomasville office, who will be the lead counsel," said Shealy.

He was indicted in March, facing with 14 charges, including malice murder.

