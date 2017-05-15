Colquitt court sets Peacock murder arraignment

The first segment of the Flint River Trails would be called the Albany State University-Downtown Connector and would allow ASU students to travel safely between Albany State University's East Campus and Downtown Albany.More >>
The Summer Food Service Program is designed to fill that nutrition gap and make sure children can get the nutritious meals they need. Click here for the locations and dates for the program.More >>
Downtown Valdosta is getting artsy with the new City Center Art District and those in charge are asking for the community to collaborate with them.More >>
The families of two Georgia law enforcement officers continued their emotional trip to the nation’s capital Sunday.More >>
Girls and their moms danced the night away Sunday to celebrate the Mother's Day holiday. The Flint Riverquarium played host to the annual Mother-Daughter Ball. This year it was a Mermaid themed celebration.More >>
