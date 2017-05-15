Sylvester traffic backed up by wires knocked down

There has been an accident in which two semi trucks became entangled in cable and telephone lines, at the intersection Franklin Street and Westberry Street.

This is on Highway 82, the main thoroughfare in the city.

Law enforcement and line crews are on scene, and traffic is backed up.

Avoid this area for now.

