Woman arrested after fatal Cordele fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested after fatal Cordele fire

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Salinda Hamilton (Source: Crisp County Sheriff) Salinda Hamilton (Source: Crisp County Sheriff)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with a fatal weekend fire in Cordele.

Officials have arrested Salinda Rotikia Hamilton, 27, and charged her with Felony Murder, in addition to several other charges.

The early Saturday morning fire killed Carlton Lester, 30.

Chief Rob Rodriguez said, "Any homicide investigation is tough; however, to due to the steadfast resolve of the Agents and the Investigators involved in this case, we were able to make an arrest in this case."

