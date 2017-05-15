1 arrested after fatal Cordele fire

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with a fatal weekend fire in Cordele.

Officials have arrested Salinda Hamilton, 27, and charged her with Felony Murder in addition to several other charges.

The early Saturday morning fire killed Carlton Lester, 30.

Chief Rob Rodriguez said, “Any homicide investigation is tough; however, to due to the steadfast resolve of the Agents and the Investigators involved in this case, we were able to make an arrest in this case.”

