Woman faces 3 felony charges after Grady Co. infant death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a Cairo woman with three felonies after a newborn died in Grady County in February.

According to officials, Amethyst Hindsman is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Concealing a death and 1st Degree Cruelty to children.

The investigation began February 10th when a newborn girl died after she was brought to Grady General Hospital.

The GBI sent the body for autopsy and found that the girl was born alive. Test results also showed had she received medical care on time she would have survived.

Officials then declared her death a homicide.

Hindsman surrendered herself to the Grady County Jail last week.

