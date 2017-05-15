Commission talks about Flint River Trails

On Monday, May 15, 2017, Dougherty County commissioners met to discuss potential funding for the beginning phase of the Flint River Trails.



The first segment would be called the Albany State University-Downtown Connector and would allow ASU students to travel safely between Albany State University's East Campus and Downtown Albany. It would also serve as the base for future trails to branch off from it.



Last Friday, the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents announced that it would give Dougherty Co. $750,000 for the first segment.



According to Dougherty Co. Attorney Spencer Lee, the estimated cost of the ASU-Downtown Connector is around $1.7 million.



With the funds provided by USG, Dougherty Co. commissioners still need to find $1 million to pay for the first segment.



Dougherty Co. Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that the money could possibly come from SPLOST V.



Those in favor of the connector say it would bring more students to the downtown area and possibly create an economic boost.



Representatives will now look at possible funding options and present their findings to commissioners at a later date.

