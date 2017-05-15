USDA announces summer free meal feeding program

Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announces that free meals are available for children 18 and under (and some eligible adults) throughout the state through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Over 60 percent of Georgia’s school-aged children are eligible for free or reduced lunch when school is in session. The SFSP provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months when students are out of school and may not have access to well-balanced meals throughout the day.

Click HERE to search for your county.

Here is information for Albany and Dougherty County-

ASU Youth Education Program w/SFSP

Hines, Marcus

(229) 430-6483

504- A College Drive

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

ASU Youth Sports and Enrichment Program

Hines, Marcus

(229) 430-6483

504 College Drive

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Desota

Martin, Cassander

(229) 338-6606

913 Desota Street

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Sports Complex

Hopper, Erica

(229) 435-9961

1112 Inverness Street

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Holley Homes

Harris, Rontavious

(229) 438-2358

21 Cherry Ave

Albany, GA - 31701 Map

Jackson Heights Elementary School

Swan, Rosemary

(229) 431-3367

1205 East 2nd Avenue

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Live Oak Elementary

Lavant, Rose

(229) 431-1209

4529 Gillionville Road

Albany, GA - 31721 Map

Martin Luther King Elementary School

King, Tiffany

(229) 435-9961

3125 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Albany, GA - 31707 Map

Morningside Elementary

Nelson, Lenda

(229) 435-9961

120 Sunset Lane

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center, Inc.-Jordan's Crossing

Greene, Shakita

(229) 439-2100

1506 Owens Avenue

1501 Alabama Avenue

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

New Visions Summer Program (EFVM)

Parrish, Monte

(229) 436-7707 ext. 228

1506 S. Slappey Blvd.

Albany, GA - 31701 Map

North Madison

Warner, Anthony

(229) 462-1042

1600 North Madison

Albany, GA - 31750 Map

Partridge

Fields, Naquita

(229) 439-4779

714 Partridge Drive

Albany, GA - 31707 Map

Reeses Helping Hands

Bell, Shatonda

(229) 288-6531

701 W Society Ave

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Schley

Mayberry, Ne'Ontae

(229) 376-2816

1903 Schley Ave

Albany, GA - 31707 Map

Shackleford Park

Mincey, Niya

(229) 854-2335

Church Street and Clark Ave

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

William Binns

Brookins, Alexis

(229) 669-1333

500 S Buren

Albany, GA - 31705 Map

Young Men's Christian Association of Albany, Inc.-Albany YMCA

Okongwu, Julia

(229) 436-0531

4508 Gillionville Rd

Albany, GA - 31707 Map

Sites can be located by calling 1-855-550-SFSP (7377) or by texting “FOODGA” to 877-877 (standard messaging and data rates apply).

Nutrition Services Director, Falita Flowers, explained the importance of the Summer Food Service Program. “The SFSP is a critical summer resource for children when school is out of session. During the summer, children who receive free and reduced-price meals no longer have that resource available to them. This program helps fill the gap and ensures children have access to free, healthy meals so they can continue to play, learn, and grow.”

For more information about the SFSP and to locate a site where children can access nutritious, free meals, visit the DECAL website at http://www.decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/Search.aspx. Use the search function (zip code or county) to find a list of all local facilities open to the public and sponsors, addresses, maps, contact names, and phone numbers.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

People with disabilities who need alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

The sites are open to anyone under the age 18. This is for meals ONLY- no other services provided

