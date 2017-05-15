USDA announces summer free meal feeding program

Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announces that free meals are available for children 18 and under (and some eligible adults) throughout the state through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Over 60 percent of Georgia’s school-aged children are eligible for free or reduced lunch when school is in session. The SFSP provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months when students are out of school and may not have access to well-balanced meals throughout the day.
Click HERE to search for your county.
Here is information for Albany and Dougherty County-
ASU Youth Education Program w/SFSP
Hines, Marcus
(229) 430-6483
504- A College Drive
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
ASU Youth Sports and Enrichment Program
Hines, Marcus
(229) 430-6483
504 College Drive
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Desota
Martin, Cassander
(229) 338-6606
913 Desota Street
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Sports Complex
Hopper, Erica
(229) 435-9961
1112 Inverness Street
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Holley Homes
Harris, Rontavious
(229) 438-2358
21 Cherry Ave
Albany, GA - 31701 Map
Jackson Heights Elementary School
Swan, Rosemary
(229) 431-3367
1205 East 2nd Avenue
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Live Oak Elementary
Lavant, Rose
(229) 431-1209
4529 Gillionville Road
Albany, GA - 31721 Map
Martin Luther King Elementary School
King, Tiffany
(229) 435-9961
3125 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
Albany, GA - 31707 Map
Morningside Elementary
Nelson, Lenda
(229) 435-9961
120 Sunset Lane
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center, Inc.-Jordan's Crossing
Greene, Shakita
(229) 439-2100
1506 Owens Avenue
1501 Alabama Avenue
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
New Visions Summer Program (EFVM)
Parrish, Monte
(229) 436-7707 ext. 228
1506 S. Slappey Blvd.
Albany, GA - 31701 Map
North Madison
Warner, Anthony
(229) 462-1042
1600 North Madison
Albany, GA - 31750 Map
Partridge
Fields, Naquita
(229) 439-4779
714 Partridge Drive
Albany, GA - 31707 Map
Reeses Helping Hands
Bell, Shatonda
(229) 288-6531
701 W Society Ave
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Schley
Mayberry, Ne'Ontae
(229) 376-2816
1903 Schley Ave
Albany, GA - 31707 Map
Shackleford Park
Mincey, Niya
(229) 854-2335
Church Street and Clark Ave
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
William Binns
Brookins, Alexis
(229) 669-1333
500 S Buren
Albany, GA - 31705 Map
Young Men's Christian Association of Albany, Inc.-Albany YMCA
Okongwu, Julia
(229) 436-0531
4508 Gillionville Rd
Albany, GA - 31707 Map
Sites can be located by calling 1-855-550-SFSP (7377) or by texting “FOODGA” to 877-877 (standard messaging and data rates apply).
Nutrition Services Director, Falita Flowers, explained the importance of the Summer Food Service Program. “The SFSP is a critical summer resource for children when school is out of session. During the summer, children who receive free and reduced-price meals no longer have that resource available to them. This program helps fill the gap and ensures children have access to free, healthy meals so they can continue to play, learn, and grow.”
For more information about the SFSP and to locate a site where children can access nutritious, free meals, visit the DECAL website at http://www.decal.ga.gov/Nutrition/Search.aspx. Use the search function (zip code or county) to find a list of all local facilities open to the public and sponsors, addresses, maps, contact names, and phone numbers.
The sites are open to anyone under the age 18. This is for meals ONLY- no other services provided
