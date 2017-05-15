Valdosta residents, what do you want in your art district?

The City Center Art District will share similar boundaries with the city's Main Street District (Source:WALB)

Downtown Valdosta is getting artsy with the new City Center Art District and those in charge are asking for the community to collaborate with them.

Valdosta’s Public Arts Advisory Committee Member Angela Crance said the city has quite the blend when it comes to art.

“It can be visual art, it can be food, it can be music, it can be historical buildings,” Crance told WALB News 10.

So in 2016, city and county leaders established the City Center Art District. The new section shares similar boundaries with the Main Street District, an area that already includes 23 artists who sell original artwork.

“That’s amazing! And we have the Turner Center for the Arts right down the road in the district as well,” Crance said.

The committee member, who also owns her own store downtown, said the group is currently working on creating a certain for the new district.

“We want you to feel something special, that you are in a special place,” Crance said.

And the board now has a question for residents.

“What do you want your art district to be? To look like? What festivals would you like,” Crance asked.

The board member said collaboration is an important concept when it comes to art.

“This is not our art district, this is the community’s district and the more input we have the more powerful it can be,” Crance said.

The new area could help the area, like retaining some of the city’s younger residents.

“If you have a cool community, our graduates will be more likely to stay, live, and work here,” Crance said.

Tim Riddle, General Manager of the Valdosta Lowndes Tourism Authority told WALB News 10 that the district could also help with getting guests downtown.

“It can be another arrow in the quiver of things to see and do in Valdosta, so we’re excited about that,” Riddle said.

Now, is the time to act. Artists are already knocking on Valdosta’s door.

“We have artists from all over now that are wanting to come here, because they’ve heard that we’re becoming an art district,” Crance said.

If you’d like to share your thoughts, Crance said to stop by her store, Art and Soul, located at 115 W. Central Ave. Those wanting to weigh in can also call the Turner Center for the Arts at 229-247-2787.

