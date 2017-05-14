Girls dance the night away with their moms for Mother's Day

"We want people to understand it's about unity," said Adaciously Made, an organizer. (Source: WALB)



Girls and their moms danced the night away Sunday to celebrate the Mother's Day holiday.

The Flint Riverquarium played host to the annual Mother-Daughter Ball.

This year it was a Mermaid themed celebration.

They had face paint, games, giveaways, contests and food.

Organizers said the kids love it because they get to have a good time with their moms on Mother's Day.

"We want people to understand it's about unity," said Adaciously Made, an organizer. "It's about family. It's about fun. You can do all of it at one time. It's all about us bonding together for one common love for our children."

This was the 5th year for the annual event.

