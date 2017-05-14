Blood drive will honor fallen Officers Smarr & Smith

You can help honor the memories of fallen Officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr.

Crisp Regional Hospital will host a blood drive in Cordele Monday.

It's in memory of those officers, who were shot and killed in the line of duty in December.

"It's a great opportunity to honor these fallen officers from Americus, Georgia," said Brooke Marshall with Crisp Regional Hospital. "It just makes you feel good to be able to save a life by donating blood."

Those who donate throughout the day Monday will get a t-shirt, and a wellness check up.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10