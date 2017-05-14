Tifton City Council to vote on proposed alcohol ordinance for festivals

City Council members will vote Monday on an ordinance written up by City Attorney Robert Wilmot. (Source: WALB)

A proposed ordinance would let festival goers enjoy alcoholic drinks on the streets in Tifton.

City Council members will vote Monday on an ordinance written up by City Attorney Robert Wilmot.

He modeled the ordinance after those in Savannah and Macon.

If approved, it would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks in approved cups and let patrons walk around festivals with the drinks.

"This ordinance gives us a little more structure, a little more control, and we feel like that has really enhanced the business and participation of people in these festivals so I think from an economic standpoint it's been really successful," said Wilmot.

People would also have to wear approved wristbands to show they are of age.

The ordinance would apply for the Rhythm and Ribs festival and Rock the Block in July.

The city council will vote in its regular meeting Monday.

