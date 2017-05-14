Families of fallen South GA officers make emotional Washington trip

Hundreds of families are also grieving the loss of sons and daughters, moms and dads and husbands and wives. (Source: WALB)

The families of two Georgia law enforcement officers continued their emotional trip to the nation’s capital Sunday. (Source: WALB)

Panel 62 West, Row 30 and Panel 50 West, Row 30: coordinates at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial that help tell the story of two young men killed too soon.

“Well, it’s kind of been overwhelming,” Johnny Smith, the father of Jody Smith, said.

The names of Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and GSW officer Jody Smith are now etched in stone in the nation’s capital.

"I really don’t know how to tell you," Smith said. "I wish I was somewhere else because I didn’t have to be here.”

It is a tough place to be and an even tougher first Mother’s Day without two loving sons that meant the world to their mom’s.

“Seeing it, I cry because I don’t want to accept the fact that he’s gone, but I know I have to. It’s just hard to deal with,” Janice Smarr, the mother of Nick Smarr, said.

Hundreds of families are also grieving the loss of sons and daughters, moms and dads and husbands and wives.

Saturday’s vigil remembered those most recently killed while serving others including Nick and Jody.

A few words that the families say are important, but by no means easy to hear.

“I still look to see my son walking up anytime with that big smile on his face," Smith said. "Last night was really tough, but it was really nice for everybody.”

An internal blend of pride and heartbreak that flares up countless times when the two come to mind.

