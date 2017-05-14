Lee Co. Sheriff's Office investigating murder

Lee County Sheriff's deputies are still on the scene of a murder investigation Sunday night.

It happened on the 600 block of Murphy Road.

Lee Co. Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said a man is in custody.

Chief Deputy Harris said he will be charged with murder in connection to the shooting. There could be more charges pending.

According to Chief Deputy Harris, a son appears to have shot his father and the father died from his injuries.

The call came in Sunday afternoon a little after 4 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating to find out what lead up to this shooting.

