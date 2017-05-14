Funeral arrangements set for Lt. Weston Lee

A funeral date is set for fallen soldier Lt. Weston Lee.

Family members said his body will be laid to rest May 25 at 9 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The Bluffton native died last month while serving in Iraq.

This weekend, friends and family welcomed the soldier's body back to Early County in ceremonial fashion.

