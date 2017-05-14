Cordele family celebrates Foster Care Appreciation Month

From left to right, Johnny Turner & Christy Peacock Turner (Source: WALB)

A Southwest Georgia foster care organization said there aren't enough foster parents in the community.

Right now, there are more than 200 kids in Dougherty County who need foster homes.

May marks Foster Care Appreciation Month, and one Cordele family is one of many success stories.

"You're helping another child be a productive person in the world that we live in," said Christy Peacock Turner.

A feat that certainly wasn't easy for Christy who learned about foster parenting through her church.

But now, she explained, "it's like a passion like I've been put on Earth to do this anyway."

She adopted Gavin at six months old.

And now at the age of 10, he's grateful for his mom.

"Because she gave me this home to stay in," said Gavin Peacock.

She placed pictures of him on the wall to make him feel welcome.

Christy raised three sons of her own, and recently married Johnny Turner who also has three girls.

The two share a passion for kids.

"I've always wanted some sons, so the Lord has blessed me with four," said Johnny.

But with all new parenting experiences, there's a lot of patience at work.

"Have a lot of love, and a lot of love for kids," remarked Johnny.

"I'm not saying that everything is Sunday, everything is peachy good because you're going to have different struggles in there," explained Christy.

But on Mother's Day it meant the world to hear these words from Gavin, "I love you with all my heart."

"Make us know it's worth it all," said Johnny, "it really is," said Christy.

The Turners also have three foster kids with special needs.

