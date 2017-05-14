Mothers & daughters attend Mother's Day Gospel Extravaganza

Dozens of Albany residents celebrated Mother's Day at the Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of Albany residents celebrated Mother's Day at the Civic Center.

Several mothers and daughters attended the Gospel Extravaganza.

The concert starred gospel music singer Shirley Caesar.

One daughter said the concert was a perfect opportunity to bond with her mom.

"Today is a special day, Mother's Day. You know Mother's Day is everyday if you have a living, loving mother so we just came out to enjoy our time together," said Sheneka Brown.

The Gospel Extravaganza also featured Vickie Winans and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10