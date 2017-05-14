Yoga classes to fight breast cancer

Some Albany residents did a few downward dogs for a good cause. (Source: WALB)

Some Albany residents did a few downward dogs for a good cause.

Sol Power hosted three donation-based yoga classes over Mother Day's weekend to raise money for breast cancer.

It's called Project Om, a combination of Susan B. Komen and Manduka, a yoga mat company.

Like many yoga studios, the non profit promotes a healthy lifestyle.

"We want people to get healthy through empowering their enter fire. And not only just giving money but showing work through your body," said Project: OM yoga teacher Dana Maples.

You can find more details on Albany Yoga Project classes here.