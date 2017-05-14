Yoga classes to fight breast cancer

Dozens of Albany residents celebrated Mother's Day at the Civic Center.More >>
Dozens of Albany residents celebrated Mother's Day at the Civic Center.More >>
Some Albany residents did a few downward dogs for a good cause.More >>
Some Albany residents did a few downward dogs for a good cause.More >>
A new coalition in Dougherty County will work to keep mothers and babies safe and healthy. The Birth Outcomes Coalition met for the first time Thursday at Phoebe's Learning Center Conference Room.More >>
A new coalition in Dougherty County will work to keep mothers and babies safe and healthy. The Birth Outcomes Coalition met for the first time Thursday at Phoebe's Learning Center Conference Room.More >>
The Southwest Georgia Exchange Club Fairgrounds were rockin' Saturday. People from all over attended the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival.More >>
The Southwest Georgia Exchange Club Fairgrounds were rockin' Saturday. People from all over attended the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival.More >>
The legacy of two South Georgia law enforcement officers was remembered during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Saturday.More >>
The legacy of two South Georgia law enforcement officers was remembered during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Saturday.More >>