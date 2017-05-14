Teams wanted for 3 on 3 King of the court tournament

An Albany organization is teaming up with the junior NBA to send area kids to the national stage.

Southwest Georgia Pride youth and development is hosting 3 on 3 king of the court.

They are seeking teams to enter the tournament which starts June 3rd at Robert Crossing Middle school.

3rd-8th graders will compete for a $200 cash prize.

The winning team will also later receive a $1,000 travel voucher to play in the Junior NBA championships in New York City.

"These are the same types of programs that you see in Atlanta and Jacksonville," said organizer Brad Lawrence. "Now we're going bring it to Albany to get some of these kids that play basketball real good the same opportunity as kids in Atlanta because in Southwest Georgia a lot of kids cant afford to go to Atlanta or Miami or Jacksonville, so we try to bring it to Albany."

Contact Lawrence at 404-798-8268 for registration information.

