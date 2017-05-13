Fallen officers Smith and Smarr honored at national vigil

In total 394 names were added to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year. (Source: WALB)

The legacy of two South Georgia law enforcement officers was remembered during a candlelight vigil on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Saturday.

Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr and GSW officer Jody Smith were honored during the event.

Attorney General Jeff Session attended assuring law enforcement they have the government's support saying, 'We have your back and you have our thanks.'

Sumter County Sheriffs Col. Eric Bryant said the experience has been a powerful one.

