"Dream big" with the Challenger League

The Challenger League is dreaming big and is inviting the community to join them.

It's baseball season for the the league that provides those with special needs an opportunity to play sports.

Next weekend will put a bow on baseball season, but after their final round of games is the Dream Big fundraiser.

As a grass roots non-profit, many of their funds to provide fun is through next Saturday night's event at Chehaw Creekside center.

There will be auctions, live entertainment and food.

It will start at 6:30 and Tickets are $25.

"We're expecting this year to be even bigger and better because every dollar goes back into these programs for these children," said Vice President Jennifer Rigsby. "And we're dreaming really big dreams for this upcoming year. We're opening up more opportunities, not just ball, but social activities."

To purchase tickets or donate to the league, visit the Challenger League website.

