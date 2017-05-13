Willie Moody Day celebrates local hero, diversity in Albany

South Georgians came together to celebrate local hero and musician Willie Moody. (Source: WALB)

The annual Willie Moody Day brought lots of good food and music.

The idea for the event started out as a joke in passing, but now the event is tried and true.

"Today is just a day where people come together and just enjoy music, enjoy fellowshipping, enjoy just being together with one another in peaceful harmony," said Moody. "It's also my birthday and it's just something I want to see for the growth of Albany and all aspects of Albany growing together. It's a beautiful thing."

Saturday's event was the second annual Willie Moody Day.

