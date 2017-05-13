Easter Seals pageant celebrates girls and women with developmental disabilities

20 women and girls showed off on stage. (Source: WALB)

A beauty pageant Saturday celebrated girls of all ages who have developmental disabilities.

Easter Seals Southern Georgia hosted its Miss and Little Miss pageants in Albany.

20 women and girls showed off on stage.

Local boutiques and salons donated dresses and services to get the girls all dolled up.

Organizers said it's important to celebrate their talents.

"It just is able to get them connected with the community and to feel special," said Day Services Director Julie Hall.

"The best part I like is that I get to escort girls on stage," said pageant escort and Easter Seals attendee Matthew Perry.

WALB News 10's Catherine Patterson was one of three judges for the event.

