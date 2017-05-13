GISA playoff scores: DWS advances, Tiftarea eliminated

The Knights are still alive in the state playoffs (Source: WALB)

The Deerfield-Windsor baseball team is one step closer to a third straight GISA Class-AAA state championship.

The Knights defeated Loganville Christian 7-1 at home Saturday afternoon capping off a quarterfinal sweep.

DWS will host Trinity Christian in the semifinals next weekend for a spot in the state title game.

Tiftarea was on the business end of the broom this weekend.

After dropping game one to Heritage School on the road 5-2, the Panthers were routed 18-3 in game 2 ending their season.

