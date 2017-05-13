Boy scouts honor injured Life Scout with project at Lakeland nature trail

Troop 415 gathered in Lakeland for an Eagle Scout project in honor of Richardson. (Source: Stephany Norris)

Boy scouts and community members got together in Lanier County Saturday to make a difference in honor of one of their own.

Seanesee Richardson is a life scout who suffered a traumatic brain injury back in December.

Volunteers took to the Robert Simpson Nature Trail in Lakeland, to help get it cleaned up.

They painted, repaired handrails and boardwalks throughout the day.

