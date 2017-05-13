Lady Blazers season ends in NCAA Regional Championship

A walk off hit doomed the Valdosta State softball team in a 7-6 loss to West Florida in the South Regional Championship.

Needing two wins Saturday, VSU trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the 5th inning with its season on the line in game one.

The Lady Blazers bounced back with a 3-run 5th inning to tie the game, and would later take the lead in the top of the 7th,

However in the bottom of the 7th West Florida would walk off for the NCAA Division II South Regional Championship.

Valdosta State's impressive (38-19) season was ended by the Argonauts who defeated the Lady Blazers twice in Pensacola.

