9K tons shredded at Albany's annual document shred event

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful held its 6th annual document shredding event in the parking lot behind the Civic Center. (Source: WALB)

City leaders shredded 9,000 tons of paper Saturday morning.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful held its 6th annual document shredding event in the parking lot behind the Civic Center.

Residents dropped off bags of paper to be securely shredded and recycled.

River Mall Shredding donated two shredding trucks for the event.

City leaders said the event helps prevent identity theft and promotes recycling.

"A lot of us are having documents shredded that has our names, addresses and account numbers, and telephone numbers and those kinds of things," explained Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

"I just think it's really good for people to give back you know to the community and try to help to clean up and make everything safe and clean," said volunteer Stacy Zackery.

