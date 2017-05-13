Senior citizens get free screenings at annual health fair and expo

Residents attended the Southwest Georgia Health Fair and Senior Expo at Albany Mall Saturday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of senior citizens lined up for free health screenings on Saturday.

Residents attended the Southwest Georgia Health Fair and Senior Expo at Albany Mall Saturday afternoon.

The event provided information on community resources, senior housing options and financial planning.

Demonstrations were offered by local organizations like Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Integrity Hospice and Orthopedic Associates.

Attendees said the event was vital to them because they face several health challenges.

"It's very important and we should keep having it once a year because it was thanks to this fair, that they discovered that I was a diabetic," explained attendee Ligia Vonschlicen.

"I found out some interesting things about orthopedics that I didn't know that will be a help," said Laura Mitchell, who also attended the health fair.

Organizers hope the information will help seniors get the care they need.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10