Hundreds gather at ECHS to remember Lt. Weston Lee

Friends and family gathered to remember Lieutenant Weston Lee's service to his country.

More than 900 people attended his memorial service held Saturday afternoon at Early County High School's auditorium.

"It does my heart good to know that he had such an impact on so many people's lives," said Mavis Lark Moore.

Lt. Weston Lee was not just a first cousin to Moore but her son.

"He was like a child, I never had, he was my child," remarked Moore.

Like many second moms, the two had a one-of-a-kind relationship. Diagnosed with cancer, Moore turned to Lt. Lee for support.

"He told me if I would fight he would fight too," said Moore.

The two prayed for each other, with him on the frontlines in Mosul, and her battle back at home.

"I wanted him to wear the cross that he so believed in, with him into battle," explained Moore.

It hung on Lt. Lee's neck the day he was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.

"He will never be away from me, he is so deep in my heart," said Moore.

And the very reason Moore was the speaker at his memorial service.

Some folks drove from Columbus for the service.

"You can just see the impact that he made on everyone," said Gabrielle Davis.

Davis met Lt. Lee when he was stationed in Fort Benning.

She wasn't surprised by the packed auditorium.

"It's just great seeing everyone come together," remarked Davis.

"I'm just stunned by the number of people," said Moore.

During the service, we learned that Lt. Weston Lee recently had his annual performance review.

His battalion commander says he was among the top 5 percent of lieutenants he'd come across.

The funeral service for Lt. Lee will happen at a later date in the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

