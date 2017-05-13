UGA commit McBride steals the show; GHSA meet results

Hugh Mills played host to the GHSA Track & Field State Championships for boy's and girl's A, AA and AAA this weekend.

After the dust settled, Nate McBride of Vidalia was all those in the crowd were talking about.

The Class of 2017 Georgia linebacker commit set the boy's AA record for points in a state meet.

McBride won the 100, 200, 400 meter relay and 1600 meter relays all on the final day of the meet.

He's a couple weeks away from taking that blazing speed and freakish size to Athens.

He feels his dominance on the track will translate to success in Kirby Smart's defense.

"Top end speed. It's gotten me better so I can go sideline to sideline," McBride said after running a 10.77 in the 100 meter dash. "They can't bust through, I'm big enough to fill the hole too. It's definitely helped me especially with keeping my stamina up, so that's always good."

His performance as the high point man propelled Viadalia to the boy's AA state title.

McBride heads to Athens at the end of May.

Meet results:

Boy's AAA

1) Cedar Grove 71

2) Westminster 66

3) Peach County 53

Boy's AA

1) Vidalia 71

2) Bleckley County 66

3) Fitzgerald 40

Boy's A

1) Hancock Central 61

2) Gordon Lee 57

3) Montgomery County 45

Girls AAA

1) Greater Atlanta Christian 114

2) Monroe, Albany 109

3) Westminster 64

Girls AA

1) Jeff Davis 71

2) South Atlanta 50

3) Vidalia 48

Girls A

1) Telfair County 81

2) Pelham 54

3) Georgia Military College 53

Full results

