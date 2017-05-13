Investigation continues after man dies at Crisp Co. motel

he body of an elderly man was found inside the Sunrise Inn motel on Highway 41 in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

A man is still in custody following the death of an elderly man in Cordele earlier this week.

Bennie Johnson III is charged with burglary and financial transaction card fraud.

Sheriff's investigators said Duane Henry Brug, 68, from Florida, was found dead at the Sunrise Inn on Tuesday.

A task force took Johnson into custody for questioning.

Investigators said Johnson went into Brug's residence at the motel and the two had an argument because Brug wouldn't give Johnson money.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson then stole Brug's cell phone and debit card.

An autopsy showed Brug died from a heart attack, but investigators don't know if the heart attack happened during the argument or after.

The investigation continues with more charges possibly pending.

