South Georgians enjoy 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival

People from all over attended the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival. (Source: WALB)

The Southwest Georgia Exchange Club Fairgrounds were rockin' Saturday.

People from all over attended the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival.

The outdoor festival showcased R&B artists Betty Wright, Jeff Floyd, Cupid and Bobby Rush.

Event promoter Alfred Alpo Hosely said it's important to bring good music here, instead of people going to find it elsewhere.

"It's no sense for us here in Albany Georgia, Southwest Georgia, to have to travel to some of the larger cities, Atlanta, Jacksonville, so forth and so on, for good entertainment," said Hosely. "I think we can bring good quality entertainment right here to the Albany, Georgia area."

Organizers hope this will become an annual event.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10