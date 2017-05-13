2017 Southern Soul Music Festival kicks of Saturday night

Gates will open Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Georgia Exchange Club Fairgrounds for the 2017 Southern Soul Music Festival.

The outdoor music festival will showcase R&B artists Betty Wright, Jeff Floyd, Cupid and Bobby Rush.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $70 for platinum VIP and $15 for the official after party.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

For a list of what you can and cannot bring to the event, visit the Southern Soul Music Festival Website.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit Xorbia Tickets.

