2 more in custody for December homicide

Two more people were arrested on Saturday for a homicide that happened in December.

According to the Albany Police Department, Alonze Jones and Montrevious Parks were taken into custody around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Police said that Jones and Parks were wanted for murder in the death of Curtis Davis on December 17.

Brian Massey, 29, Berrick Redding, 21, and Cordarrius Clay, 22, were also arrested in connection to the death of Davis.

According to APD, Parks and Jones were the last two suspects investigators were looking for in this case.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10