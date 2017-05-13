2 charged after man who crashed into apartment building dies

One person is behind bars and another is facing charges in connection to the death of DeMarcus Jamal Wright on May 11.

According to Albany police, Dadreon Klavell Dave, 18, has been arrested and charged with murder.

APD also reported that Tervous Thomas, 30, has been charged with possession of marijuana with more charges pending in the case.

Wright was found around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday with a gunshot wound to the head after he crashed his vehicle into an apartment building.

Wright was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Albany police detectives said that Wright was shot in an apparent drug deal that went wrong.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10