Thanks to our friends at Our Going Mobile Community Tour stop in Valdosta

We want to thank all the people who came by Wild Adventures Friday to say hello to us.

Melissa, Jake, and I were in Valdosta at Wild Adventures for Our latest going mobile community tour this afternoon.

With our hard working crew we broadcast our 5:30 newscast from the park, and got to say hello to a lot of people from all over Georgia and Florida.

With summer coming on, it's a very busy time for Wild Adventures.

"We've got Memorial Week, " said Wild Adventures Marketing Manager Laurie Windham. We have Nathan's Qualifier tomorrow on Saturday. Next Saturday the 20th we are going to do Lone Star BBQ celebration. This summer the events just keep going and going."

We saw a lot of people eating, watching the animals, riding the rides, and having a lot of fun at Wild Adventures. And we got to meet a lot of our friends, and we thank you stopping by.

Next Thursday, May 18th, our going mobile community tour will continue, in Adel. If you missed us in Valdosta please make plans to come see us next week.

