Terrell advances to GISA Final Four

The Terrell Academy Eagles are headed to the state baseball semifinals after sweeping First Presbyterian Christian Academy Friday afternoon.
The Eagles took Game 1, 7-0, and Game 2, 13-1, in Dawson.
Jared Donalson shut down the Highlander bats in Game 1 to lead Terrell to the win, while the Eagles routed FPCA to secure the Final Four spot.
The Eagles will face Windsor Academy next week in Macon with a championship series spot at stake.
OTHER SCORES:
Deerfield-Windsor 3, Loganville Christian 2 (DWS leads series 1-0)
