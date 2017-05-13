Terrell advances to GISA Final Four

The Terrell Academy Eagles are headed to the state baseball semifinals after sweeping First Presbyterian Christian Academy Friday afternoon.

The Eagles took Game 1, 7-0, and Game 2, 13-1, in Dawson.

Jared Donalson shut down the Highlander bats in Game 1 to lead Terrell to the win, while the Eagles routed FPCA to secure the Final Four spot.

The Eagles will face Windsor Academy next week in Macon with a championship series spot at stake.

OTHER SCORES:

Deerfield-Windsor 3, Loganville Christian 2 (DWS leads series 1-0)

