Tourism big business in Douglas

Travel and tourism in Georgia generated more than 61 billion dollars in business sales in 2016.

In Douglas, 532 jobs were supported by the tourism industry in 2015.

Tourism also generated more than 71 million dollars in direct travel spending.

If tourism were taken away each household in Coffee County would need to be taxed 342 dollars a year to replace the taxes brought in by tourism.

