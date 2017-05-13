Lowndes tops Valdosta in spring scrimmage; other scores

In the latest battle between the Vikings and Wildcats, it was Lowndes who emerged with the bragging rights.

Sure, it was only a spring scrimmage. But does it really matter what kind of contest it is when Lowndes and Valdosta meet?

The Vikings knocked off their crosstown rival, 10-3, in a defensive slugfest Friday night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The varsity squads played only the first half, before the JV and 9th grade teams finished off the game. All of the scoring occurred in the first half.

Lowndes got on the board first when Michael Barrett found Marcus Gary wide open over the middle for a touchdown on a play-action pass in the first.

OTHER SPRING GAME SCORES:

Tift Co. 38, Columbia 6

Brooks Co. 23, Coffee 7

Bainbridge 31, Thomasville 0

Cairo 28, Thomas Co. Central 3 (Game called at half for rain)

Northside- Warner Robins 10, Americus-Sumter 9

