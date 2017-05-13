Southwest Georgia highest in food insecurity for children

Shocking new data reveals that one in three children in South Georgia don't know where they are going to get their next meal.

Second Harvest South Georgia shared new information from a just-released Feed America Meal Gap Study.



In it, the second Congressional District, which covers much of the southwest part of the state from Macon, to Columbus, Albany and south to Bainbridge, has the highest food insecurity for children in the nation.

That means one-third of the children living in the district don't have a stable source of food.

"People do think of hunger as a third world country issue, but it is really not, it is right here in our own backyard", said Second Harvest Food Bank Marketing Director Eliza McCall "Or, they think of it as an urban issue, because there is a concentrated number of people. But, rural hunger has its own challenges because there are different kinds of barriers that we have to cross in order to get food assistance to these families."

McCall says summer-time is tough for hungry children who won't have a free or reduced lunch at school.

