Sanford Bishop says health care bill needs reworking, not repeal

On May 4th the house approved a replacement bill for the affordable care act.

Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop says he feels the bill was passed without the proper vetting.

He also says that there's nothing more important that affordable accessible health care

"You fix the problem and there were some issues that needed to be fixed, the whole affordable care act does not need to be replaced" said Bishop. "We need to fix that which is broken."

Bishop says he has worked really hard over the past couple years to make affordable health care available to everyone in South Georgia.

